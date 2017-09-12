OPPO A71 Smartphone with Android 7.1 Nougat Launched in India For Rs. 12,990

Chinese handset maker OPPO has been making the smartphones with affordable specifications at an effective price in range. In July 2017, this company was launched the selfie-centric smartphone in the A-series in Australia with 16MP selfie camera and available in the only one color option that is Gold. Recently, this brand has unveiled the Limited edition of OPPO R11 FCB smartphone in China and also revealed a couple of colors for the OPPO F3 smartphone in India. However, this company launched another smartphone in the Indian markets which would be called as OPPO A71 4G.



The OPPO A71 smartphone offers decent specifications and would be offered a price in the budget friendly segment which is priced at just Rs. 12,990, which is now available for buying on Flipkart. It would be purchased this device via offline stores across the country. In recent time, the Motorola & Xiaomi have offered essential specifications at an affordable price in the bracket, but this phone would get decent specs. So, we have to wait and see regarding this phone would be competing for the other brand devices or not.

Talk about the specifications, the OPPO A71 4G phone offers a 5.2 TFT display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and is offering a 282ppi of pixel density. Also, this phone gets a 2.5D curved glass on top it. Under the hood is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6750 octa-core 1.5GHz processor paired with Mali T860 graphics and offered 3GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of flash memory which also supports an external memory card via microSD. This phone is packed with a 3,000mAh capacity battery which would give all the day battery usage.



Regarding the camera, it rocks a 13MP rear-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash, and on the front, it has a 5MP selfie sensor with f/2.4 aperture. This phone is powered by an Android 7.1 which is Nougat and measured by a 148.1 x 73.8 x 7.6 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 137 grams. Sensors on this smartphone include e-compass, light, distance, and G-sensor. This phone has a volume rockers which are placed on the left side, while the power button is placed on the right edge of the device.