Oppo A77 Smartphone Launched in Australia with 4GB RAM & 3200mAh Battery

Oppo is building its reputation by making selfie-oriented devices and is competing against many other bigger smartphone makers in the market. Now, Oppo has come up with another selfie device called as the Oppo A77 which will sport a 16MP Beautify camera. The device is launched in Australia and will come with a metallic back panel and also has a smooth texture giving it an elegant look and comfortable grip. Moreover, the back panel on this device repels dust and will be available in the Gold color variant.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the home button of the device, to enhance the security levels and it also works when the user unlocks it with wet fingers. To power the device, there is a 3200mAh non-removable battery on the back. The Oppo A77 sports a 5.5-inch FHD IPS TFT Display, which is equipped with In-cell technology that decreases the thickness of the screen by 1/4th of the normal screen and also has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The internal storage of the device is 64Gb which can be extended up to 128GB with a separate microSD card slot. Out of the box, the handset will run on an old Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the companies own ColorOS 3.0 on top. On the camera front, there is a 13MP rear-facing camera with a f/2.2 aperture with LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. To power this A77, there is a 64-bit Octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and MaliT86 GPU.

The handset is a dual SIM variant, where two nano size SIM cards are supported. There are sensors like E-Compass, Light sensor, G-sensor, and the Distance sensor which will help in automation of the device. Oppo has not mentioned when this device will be launched globally, and we need to wait few more days to know about it. There is no news about the pricing of the device also, and we will get back to you once we hear from the company. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.