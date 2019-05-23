Oppo K3 Announced with in-display Fingerprint Sensor & 8GB RAM

News

Oppo K3 is the new smartphone that has been announced today in the K-series. The mid-range smartphone is available in China with Nebula Purple, Green and White color options for 1599 yuan (approx US$ 230) for the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs 1899 yuan (approx. US$ 274) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 2299 yuan (approx. US$ 332). The smartphone will be going for sale in China from 1st of June while the top end model will be available from mid-June.

Well, talking about the device it will be coming with a 3D gradient back and has a pop-up camera for selfies that life in 0.74 seconds which has been tested more than 200,000 times as per the company. The has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ without a notch along with an AMOLED display from Samsung with 91.1% screen-to-body ratio giving 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm SoC (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

The handset will be coming with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. This dual SIM variant comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with ColourOS 6.0 on top. Now talking about cameras, the handset comes with a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and a secondary 2MP sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor along with the face unlocking system to enhance the security levels.

There is a 3756mAh battery on the device with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology of 20W. IT comes with the connectivity options like WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS +, A-GPS GLONASS and USB Type-C charging port. There is no information on the global rollout of the device as of now which we should be known soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

