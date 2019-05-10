Oppo K3 Smartphone Leaks with 6.3” AMOLED Display & 16MP Pop-up Camera

Oppo K series was introduced earlier this year with the launch of the Oppo K1 and now the company is working in the successor of the device but instead of calling it Oppo K2, Oppo could be calling it as Oppo K3. Oppo Reno series that was introduced recently is said to be top end device while the K series is a mid-range series for the affordable market and should be coming with a pop-up camera along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Well, talking about the specs of the upcoming handset, it will be coming with a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and without any notch on the front. Under the hood, the device is powered with a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 360 CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. Furthermore, there is a 6GB / 8GB of RAM option along with 128GB of internal storage which could be extended further via microSD card slot.

Oppo K3 could be coming with a 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup on the rear while for the selfies there could be a 16MP sensor similar to the shark-fin pop-up camera which we have seen with the Oppo Reno series. There is a 3700 mAh battery on the rear with the support for VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology for 20W super fast charging. It will come out of the box with Android 9.0 Pie operating system and should be getting further updates when available with ColorOS on top.

The device measures 161.2 mm x 76 mm x 9.4 mm and weighs 191 grams. Furthermore, the will be a 3.5mm audio jack along with USB Type-C charging port. It will have a polycarbonate body along with a gradient color. There is no information on the launch date nor the pricing of the device which we should be known very soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source