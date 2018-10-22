Oppo R15x Announced with 6.4” Display, 6GB RAM & in-display fingerprint scanner

Oppo has announced its R15x Smartphone in China that has been in rumors from a few days. This new device will be available in Glacial Silver and Nebula color variants and is priced at 2499 Yuan (approx Rs. 26,410) for the 6GB variant in China and will go on sale starting from 1st of November. The Oppo R15x features similar specs sheet like the recently launched Oppo K1 but this new handset is priced more and is also available in offline markets in China. Nothing is mentioned about global launch or pricing as of now.

Coming to the specs of the Oppo R15x, it will be sporting a big 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ration and 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 6601 14nm SoC with eight cores coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 512 GPU. Out of the box, the handset will come with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system which might get further updates also.

On the camera front, we can find a dual 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup on the rear with LED flash while the company has pushed in a 25MP camera sensor on the front. Apart from these, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor, to enhance the security levels of the device and it also supports dual 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other connectivity options like, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS and other sensors that are required for automation of the smartphone.

There is a 3600mAh battery on the back but nothing is mentioned about fast charging support. This device is a dual-SIM variant and comes with an onboard storage of 128GB which could be extended further up to a maximum of 256GB via microSD card slot. Are you planning to get this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.

Source