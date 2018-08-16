Oppo R17 smartphone to launch on August 23 with in-display fingerprint sensor

From few days we have seen many leaks of the Oppo R17 smartphone and now it has also confirmed that the handset will be introduced in Shanghai on 23rd of August. The device is confirmed to be coming with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a19:9 aspect ratio along with a notch. Moreover, the handset has a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio which will be protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Oppo R17 will come with a Snapdragon 670 SoC and will be powered with a 3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge flash charging technology. There will be a primary 16MP rear-facing camera sensor along with secondary camera support. For selfies, the company has provided a 25MP with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX576 sensor and 3D Portrait. It will be coming int Twilight Blue and Starry Purple with gradient finish. The pricing is not yet known but will go for order form 18th this month.

The Oppo R17 Pro smartphone is said to come with Snapdragon 710 processor and now there is news about it getting dual aperture like we have seen on the Galaxy S9 and Note9. The dual aperture is said to be switching between f/2.4 and f/1.5 aperture which will be used depending on the lighting conditions. The f/2.4 aperture will be used for sharp photos in daylight while the f/1.5 mode will be used for low-light shooting and natural bokeh.

The handset has been spotted on TENNA with a model number PBEM00 model showcasing the 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup. The 5MP shooter will be relegated to depth sensing and 16MP camera will be having a dual aperture. Nothing is known about the pricing and specs sheet yet, which is expected to be coming out in the near future. Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below for more.

Earlier: A few days back, we witness an image of Oppo R17 smartphone surfacing online and now Oppo has listed its upcoming smartphone R17 on its official website with complete specifications. The device will be coming in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple color gradient finish and the listing also revealed that the handset would be available for order starting 18th of August. The company also teased a high-end R17 smartphone which is expected to be coming with triple rear camera setup.

From the listing, the Oppo R17 will be featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner which can unlock the smartphone in 0.41 seconds. The handset will be coming with a 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there will be an Octa-core Snapdragon 670 10nm SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno 615 GPU. It will come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system based on Colour OS 5.2 and is also a dual SIM variant.

On the rear, we can find a 16MP primary camera with LED flash which will be accompanied with a secondary sensor and on the front, Oppo has provided a 25MP selfie camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, 3D portrait, and few more features. The onboard storage is 128GB and has a 3500mAh battery on the back with VOOC Flash charge to power the handset. The Oppo R17 supports Dual 4GB VoLTE connectivity and has WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) connectivity along with Bluetooth v5.0.

Moreover, the device comes with a 3P Micro Lens for optical reading of the finger and the sensor is just 4 sq.mm. The device is listed for CNY99,999 and will be available for order in few days, So what do you think about the handset? Are you planning to get one? Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below for more news and updates on the same.

