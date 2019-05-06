Oppo Reno Lite Could be Launched soon with Waterdrop Notch Display

Oppo Reno series was unveiled last month with the launch of three new devices called as Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom as well as Oppo Reno 5G. Now, Oppo is getting geared up to introduce another smartphone to the series which will be called as Oppo Reno Lite. The same handset has been spotted on the Chinese TENAA certification website with the model number PCDM10 but this device will come with a water notch display which will house the front camera instead of the shark fin pop-up camera we have seen on earlier Oppo Reno devices.

The earlier launched Reno phones had the LED flash placed on the back of the pop-up slider while the latest device will be featuring LED flash below the dual camera setup on the rear. The device comes with a 3D curved glossy finish body and will have a 2.5D glass on top. Furthermore, the handset is going to be coming with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolutions along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be equipped with a fingerprint sensor under the display and measures 157.3 × 74.9 × 9.1 mm and weighs 186 grams.

As per the camera is concerned, the upcoming Reno Lite will come with 48MP + 5MP dual camera setup on the rear while on the front we can find a 32MP camera. Under the hood, there is an unknown octa-core chipset with 2.2GHz clocking speeds and will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Since the device lacks a microSD card slot we might see the device could be released in different storage options.

Like all the flagship models, this handset will also be coming with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box, with the companies own Color OS 6.0 on top. It will also get the further update when available. Furthermore, the handset will come with a 3950mAh battery and might also come with the support for VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology. The handset will be available in White Purple and Red color options. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source