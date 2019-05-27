Oppo Reno Z Launched in Europe with 6.4” Notch Display & Snapdragon 710 SoC

We know that Oppo launched its Reno series earlier this year which included Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 5G smartphone in Europe. Now the company has launched its new mid-range Reno Z smartphone in the country for EUR 190 (approx USD 215). The company has extended the Reno series further with this new introduction and unlike the other Reno device, this latest handset will come with a notch on the front.

The Reno Z will be made available in Ocean Green and Jet Black color options and will flaunt a gradient body with curved edges. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and measures 157.3 mm × 74.9 mm × 9.1 mm and weighs 186 grams. It will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 pie operating system with ColorOS 6 on top. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device to enhance the security levels.

Under the hood, we can find a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 360 CPU and Adreno 616 GPU along with 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage is limited to 128GB which can be extended further via microSD card slot. There is an O-Dot ceramic point that protects the rear camera when placed flat on the surface. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, A-GPS and more.

Talking about the camera, there is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 5MP depth sensor. We can find a waterdrop notch that houses a 32MP selfie sensor. On the back, there is a 3950 mAh battery with the support for 20W flash charge technology. There is no update on global pricing or global availability as of now, which we should be known soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.