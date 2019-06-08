Oppo Reno Z & Reno F might Launch in Europe Soon

We have seen Oppo launching it’s Reno Z accidentally along with the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom smartphone and now the device along with Oppo Reno F is said to be patented with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Although nothing much is known about the Oppo Reno F, we have seen Oppo Reno Z getting launched in China already and these should be launch in the EU market soon.

Both the handsets will be affordable devices and look similar with an O-Dot ceramic point and vertical Oppo logo and Oppo branding on the back. The Oppo Reno Z has launched in China with a 3D curved glass body and an Aluminum mid-frame. Talking about the Oppo Reno Z, it comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 × 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 pie operating system with ColorOS 6 on top.

The device features a 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera along with a 5MP depth sensor and a 32MP selfie sensor. There is a 3950mAh battery on the back along with a 20W flash charging technology. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device along with the support for facial unlocking. The device comes with onboard storage of 128GB which can be extended further via microSD card slot. Under the hood, we can find a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 360 CPU and Adreno 616 GPU along with 6GB of RAM.

The device measures 157.3 mm × 74.9 mm × 9.1 mm and weighs 186 grams. There are connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, A-GPS and more. According to few rumors, the recently launched Oppo K3 could be launched as Reno F in the European markets. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.