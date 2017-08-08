Oukitel K3 Smartphone with four cameras & 6,000mAh Battery Announced

Many handset makers have been launching their devices with massive batteries which contain from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh capacities. Though, Chinese manufacturer Oukitel has consistently been introducing their smartphones like Oukitel K7000 and Oukitel K10000 devices which offered 7,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacity batteries respectively. Now, this brand has added another device to its portfolio in the part of K-series which is called as Oukitel K3.



This smartphone has been listed on their official page with a full set of specifications, but it doesn’t reveal the pricing & availability of the phone. The main highlight of the smartphone which includes four cameras two sensors at the front and other two sensors at the back. It contains 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera at the back which shoots crystal clear images with background blur. Also, it has a double 13MP + 2MP sensor at the front for getting beautiful selfies.



Another noticeable thing about this device is the battery that contains a massive 6,000mAh (typical) / 5580mAh (minimal) capacity battery with MTK Pump Express Flash Charging technology that would meet all your needs of efficiency. It would deliver a standby time around 400 hours and a talk time about 15 hours. With the 9V/2A charge, the K3 phone would fully charge in just 1 hour 50 minute. It adopts 5.5-inch sharp FHD display with 5-point multi-touch screen and has an Asahi Glass protection to the screen.



The Oukitel K3 phone is supercharged with a MediaTek MT6750 octa core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, which handles multitasking with no pressure. There is a 64GB of internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat OS laid on top of it. This phone is kept with a front fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button and has a symmetrical design by the axis of a frame with a dual 2.5D curved glass body which will be available in Jet Black and Blue color variants.