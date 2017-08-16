Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ Smartphone with Android Nougat & 2GB RAM Announced

Panasonic recently added two new devices to its portfolio in the part of Eluga series which are called as Eluga A3 & A3 Pro and are priced at 11,290INR & 12,790INR respectively. Now, this brand has come up with another device in the same series named as Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ, which has been listed on an official website. There is no word on pricing & availability of the phone. This phone is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.



Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ features a 5.0-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and has a 2.5D curved glass laid on top of it. Moreover, it is shielded by the Asahi Dragon Trail glass. It has metal body design and volume rockers & power button placed at the right edge of the device. The SIM card slot located at the left side of the device, the earphone slot sits at the top, and speaker grills are aligned at the bottom of the rear panel.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor coupled with 1GB RAM & 2GB RAM. It has a 16GB onboard storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card up to 128GB. The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and also packs a 5-megapixel front camera. It will be going on sale in Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey Color options.



The Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ measures 143 x 71.2 x 7.95 mm and weighs 133 grams. For connectivity, It supports 4G LTE, Dual SIM, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 with A2DP, GPS navigation support, FM Radio, 3.5mm Audio Jack and more. Sensors on this phone include Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. It is backed by a 2,200mAh capacity battery which would last a battery juice more than a day of normal usage.