Panasonic Launches Eluga A3 & A3 Pro Smartphones with 5.2″ HD Display & 4,000mAh Battery Launched

Earlier, Panasonic has introduced the Panasonic P55 Max smartphone at a price tag of Rs. 8,499. Now, this brand has come up to with another two new devices to its portfolio in the A-Series called as Eluga A3 & Eluga A3 Pro and priced at Rs. 11,290 and Rs. 12,790 respectively. Both smartphones will be available in several attracting color options such as Gold, Mocha Gold, and Grey. Also, Both device would offer similar specifications apart from storage & chipset.



The Eluga A3 & A3 Pro devices sport a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and are offering 282ppi of pixel density. Moreover, these phones have a 2.5D curved glass on top of it and come with an Asahi Dragontrail glass protecting the display. Both phones are supporting a dual SIM dual standby and have connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and more.

Under the hood, the Eluga A3 is powered by 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics, while the A3 Pro is packed with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 quad-core processor paired with Mali T720 graphics. Both smartphones are fueled by a 4,000mAh capacity battery which would last a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. These two devices are equipped with an ARBO virtual assistant feature.



Both devices come with a 3GB of RAM but differnet storage options such as 16GB memory on the Eluga A3, where as the Eluga A3 Pro has a 32GB of flash memory. Both devices have an option to increase the memory up to 128GB via microSD card slot. These two devices have a fingerprint sensor which is embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the device instead of remembering complicated passcodes.



For photography, both devices bear a 13MP primary camera and have an 8MP front-facing camera, which helps to capture your precious moments in your life and record videos in 720p at 30 frames per second. The two devices measure a 148.7 x 72.4 x 9.1 mm in dimensions and are weighing around 161 grams. The Eluga A3 & A3 Pro smartphones are powered by the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.