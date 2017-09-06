Panasonic P9 with 5″ FWVGA Display & Android Nougat Launched For Rs. 6,290

Panasonic has recently announced the Eluga I2 Activ which offered the budget level specifications. Now, this brand unveiled another budget friendly smartphone in India in the part of P-series lineup named as Panasonic P9. It is priced at Rs. 6,290 which would be available via offline stores and as well as Panasonic brand shops. This phone comes in Champagne Gold and Black color options. It is a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.



Speaking on occasion, Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, “We at Panasonic believe in a great combination of style and design so that it matches the user’s elegance. P9 is equipped with all that you need to capture the world around you flawlessly and keeps everything you love. Targeted towards consumers who are always on the go, look for durability in the display screen and want a smooth multitasking experience with the latest Android Nougat 7.0.”

Talking about the specifications, this phone sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution and is offering a pixel density of 196ppi. It comes powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor along with Mali-T720 graphics and 1GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. It is measured by 144.5 x 72.95 x 8.6 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 144 grams.

Regarding the camera, this phone has an 8MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support, and bears a 5MP front-facing camera for clicking perfect selfies that you can share with your friends on social media platforms. This phone is kept charged with a 2,210mAh capacity battery which delivers a power more than a day of normal usage without having power worries. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Micro-USB port and more.