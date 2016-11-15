Philips I999 Smartphone with 2K Display Launched at $479

Philips launched a new smartphone called Philips I999 with 5.5-inch 2K display, priced at $479.99 in Black color variant. In the recent days, Philips has launched Philips X818, Philips X653H, Philips V800 with decent specifications and price. The Philips I999 designed with a good quality plastic body which makes the phone easy to hold in one hand. There is power saving switch located on the side panel, by enabling this button, it helps to preserve the phone battery, and it will shut down the functions like Wi-Fi, GPS, the Internet and Bluetooth functions while dimming the screen display simultaneously.



Talking about the specifications of Philips I999 it comes with 5.5-inch TFT IPS capacitive touch screen display with 2K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) that offers pixels density of 534 PPI by a large HD video and gaming experience. The phone still runs on Android v4.4.3 Kitkat with pre-loaded apps out of the box. It powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Quad-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz equipped with Adreno 330 GPU that helps to make multitasking smoother with no lag. It sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage with microSD card slot option supports up to 32GB that contributes to store more even if the internal storage runs out of storage.

Coming to the camera the phone sports 20.7 Megapixel rear Camera with Phase detection autofocus, Dual tone LED flash that can able to capture high quality shots and Full HD video recording at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per seconds. There is 8 Megapixel front-facing Camera that shoots high quality Selfie images, video recording and HD video conferencing with friends or family. The fingerprint scanner equipped on the rear side of the phone which keeps the device secure and unlocks the phone within a fraction of seconds. The other sensors of this phone include Proximity, Accelerometer, E-Compass and Ambient light sensor.

The phone backed with 3000mAh Non-removable battery with fast charging supports, and it can last up to longer duration of time. It sports Single SIM (Micro SIM) with 4G LTE network connectivity that supports bands speed up to 150 Mbps download speed and Upload speed up to 50 Mbps. The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.0, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS / A-GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity.