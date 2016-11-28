Philips Xenium X818 Smartphone with 3900mAh Battery Launched

The Dutch technology company, Philips has recently launched a smartphone called Xenium V377 in Russia with decanting specification in it. Now this company has come up with its new Xenium series smartphone called Xenium X818. It comes with a massive battery with best in class energy technology. It is designed with an oleophobic coating and with a metal frame which gives a premium look while holding the phone in hand. It is available for sale in Russia at a price tag of 23,990 Rubles ($370 / Rs. 25,500 approx) in Champagne Gold color variant.



Coming to the specifications of Xenium V377, it comes with 5.5-inch IPS TFT capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels which give a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 Octa core processor with a clocking speed of 2.0 GHz clubbed with Mali-T860 GPU and 3GB of RAM which makes the device run fluently and smoothly while multi-tasking with no lag. There is 32GB of internal storage for storing multimedia or other documents and that can be further expandable up to 128GB microSD card for that SIM 2 card slot has to be used.

Regarding the camera, the rear facing camera comes equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with autofocus, Dual LED flash which is capable of recording Full HD video at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. There is an 8-megapixel front facing camera which captures beautiful Selfie pictures, record a video and helps to video chat with friends or family. The phone runs on latest Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box with pre-loaded applications. It comes with a combined Dual Micro SIM slots with 4G LTE connectivity that supports download speed up to 150Mbps and Upload speed up to 50Mbps.

It is backed with a powerful 3900mAh non-removable battery that claims a standby time up to 465 hours and talk-time up to 11 hours which is better while comparing to other smartphones with the same segment. The physical home button comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner which ensures to unlock the device within a fraction of seconds. The connectivity option laid on this phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, A-GPS / GLONASS / Beidou, and USB Type-C port connectivity.

There is an integrated slider button along with the volume rockers and power buttons. While enabling the slider switch in a default mode, it will disable all the apps expect calls and SMS. It will work as an energy saver for the phone when the battery is sad to lower. The phone measures 153.5mm height, 76mm width, 6.95mm thickness, and weigh 168 grams. The sensors include Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, Ambient Light and G-sensor.