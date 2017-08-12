Protruly V10 Smartphone Appeared on TENAA with Four Cameras

Chinese handset maker Protruly entered into the mobile industry last year and introduced the Protruly Darling D7 & Darling D8 phones, which were launched in November 2016. It was the first company that offered a 360-degree camera. Now, the company would be developing a new terminal which has been added to its portfolio. It is called as Protruly V10 which has been listed on Chinese telecom regulator TENAA.



The same model appeared on the Geekbench site last month which has recorded a Single-core score of 1723 and a multi-core score of 4407 performance. Also, it displayed that would come with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and packed with a 4GB of RAM. Besides, the listing mentioned it would offer a 2.0GHz MT6797T deca-core processor. The Protruly V10 is the third smartphone from the Company.



According to TENNA listing, the V10 would sport a 5.5-inch TFT screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is the same screen resolution on the Protruly Darling D7 & Darling D8 phones. Thre would be a 128GB of internal memory which can be extended in further up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It would offer a 4G LTE connectivity and has a SIM support. The V10 is kept powered by a 3,200mAh capacity battery.



The main highlight of the device it would rock four cameras two are in front, and other two in the rear. The rear camera would offer 13MP primary camera and a 16MP RGB sensor. On the front, it would come with a 13MP + 13MP sensors for capturing great selfies. Like its previous models, the V10 has a full metal body design that added great strength to the device. Unlike its previous models, it would come with a slim body profile which has a 168 x 77.3 x 8.05 mm in dimensions and is providing 183 grams of weight.