How to Record Android Screen with Best & Free App with AZ Screen Recorder – Download

AZ Screen Recorder is one of the cool apps which can be best used for recording the screen. The best part of this app is that this app records the screen without you needing to root the device. If you are tired taking screen captures for some purpose, it’s time to shoot a short video which can be used for all sorts of demonstration etc. So let’s check out on what are the various features along with the other options which are being offered by this simple looking app which also adopts the material design UI.

The moment you start the AZ screen recorder app, this app pulls up a floating control panel as shown below which will pop up 4 different controls like Recording, Settings, Folder Along with Exit which is a cool new way for depiction. While recording, this also shows the touches and also supports various resolutions and various bitrates and records audio from mic. While this is the first cut of the app, going down the line, developer will also be integrating the countdown which is more intuitive.

The playback button is there in the corner of the app which can also be used to pause and end the recordings. This application is completely free app and also no watermark comes in the video unlike the other apps like SCR. Additionally, one can record unlimited videos irrespective of time which again is a great thing. Going down the line, developers might offer additional premium features like trimming clips and also will allow users to record only selected areas of the screen. The only bad thing about this app is that this one comes with the support of Android 5.0 as of now and doesn’t work on the KitKat 4.4 OS as this app makes use of the new API which Google has released with Android Lollipop.

Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you wish to know more about this app.

Download AZ Screen Recorder