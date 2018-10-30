Red Hydrogen One to be Available via Verizon and AT&T from November 2

RED, which is known very well for making high-end cameras that are used in movie shooting has confirmed the specs of the Red Hydrogen One smartphone in an event held a few weeks ago. Now the device will be available from 2nd of November in the US via AT&T and Verizon carriers for a price of $1,245 while the retail pricing is $100 more when compared to the pricing of the device from the pre-order that went when the device was announced. Well, let’s take a look what the device will be offering its customers if you don’t know it.

As per the company’s claims, the device is powered with Nanotechnology which delivers realistic depth and the light and textures bring content to life with its Holographic 4-View (H4V) recoding front and back with 3D experience and it also creates a depth map and adds two additional views (4V) in real time. The users also need to be having the access to the 4V content as the regular movies cannot be viewed in 4V.

Red will be offering few movies with 4V technology and is also looking forward to extending its catalog to more than 100 titles. Moreover, the users will be able to capture 3D photos with the Hydrogen One which will be saved in the device as JPEG fine with 3D metadata. However, this image will be displayed in 2D automatically on other smartphone making the content shareable also. Apart from there, the handset will be coming with HoloPix application which will be used to share the 3D photos and has Face-time like support for real-time 3D video chats.

Coming to the specs sheet, the device will be sporting a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS-TFT display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, we can see an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. There are 12MP Dual Stereo rear cameras along with 8MP Dual Stereo front cameras and a side mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a 4500mAh battery to power this device. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below if you have more queries.