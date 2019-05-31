Red OnePlus 7 Unveiled with 8GB RAM & 256GB Storage

Earlier this month we have seen OnePlus launching its OnePlus 7 series and now a new Red color option of the OnePlus 7 has been unveiled today with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. We know OnePlus has the tendency of launching RED color variants of its smartphones and even the latest device can be seen getting the new color option. The OnePlus 7 was already unveiled in Nebula Blue and goldfish Almond color option along with the Mirror Grey. The new Red variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs. 37,999 in India and global Pricing and availability are not known yet.

The new Red color option will be coming with the same specs while the OnePlus 7 with 12GB RAM is exclusive for the Chinese market. To remind you the OnePlus 7 comes with a curved glass body with a curve on the back and has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a 3700mAh battery on the back of the device with the support for 20W fast charging. The handset measures 157.7 × 74.8 × 8.2 mm and weighs 182 grams

Under the hood, we can find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform built on 7nm FinFET node coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU like all the flagship models for 2019 and has UFS 3.0 flash storage. Talking about the cameras, it sports a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, we can see a 16MP camera sensor with EIS which is placed on the water drop notch on the front.

The device will come with Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with OxygenOS 9.0 on top and should be getting the further updates when available as OnePlus 6T was listed in the devices to get Android Q. Well, are you planning to get this new color option of OnePlus 7? Let us know if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.