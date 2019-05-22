Redmi K20 Official Renders flaunt its Triple Rear Cameras

As we all know Redmi K20 series will be unveiled on 28th of May and both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been in the leaks from the past few days. The company has also confirmed few of the specifications of these upcoming smartphones and now it has shared an official render of the upcoming Redmi K20 flaunting its back. The image also reveals a triple rear camera set up along with mixtures of Red and Blue colors.

Redmi is all ready to launch its first ever flagship device in China and it will be coming with a pop-up camera giving a notch-less display on the front. It also comes with a 3D curved glass body with protruding rear cameras and as the earlier rumors suggested the device is going to come with three cameras. The device is also going to come with the support for 7th generation in-display fingerprint scanner and the handset is said to be made available in Carbon Fiber Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red color options.

The handset is also confirmed to come with a 4000mAh battery on the rear with the support for 27W fast charging technology. It will be coming with 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolutions giving 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is packed with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage. Furthermore, the Redmi K20 will be offered in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB while the K20 Pro will be offered in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage variants.

The upcoming device is said to be coming with a 3.5mm audio jack and has the support for NDC connectivity. The phone will come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor and have support for 960fps super-slow motion recording. The Redmi K20 Pro is said to be powered with Snapdragon 855 SoC but we should be knowing it officially on the 28th of May. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

