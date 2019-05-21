Redmi K20 Smartphone to come with 4000mAh Battery

Redmi is getting ready to launch its first flagship device on May 28th in China and the device will be launching two variants that could be called as Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. We already have many confirmed specs of this upcoming device and the latest teaser image of the Redmi K20 which is posted on Weibo has confirmed that the device will be coming with a 4000mAh battery.

Recently the company also revealed the Antutu score of the upcoming Redmi K20 device which has scored 458,754 which is more than the Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 gaming device. The handset is said to be coming with 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and under the hood, there is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform built on 7nm FinFET process.

Furthermore, the device will be coming with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 flash storage and will be made available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB storage options while its bigger sibling Redmi K20 Pro will be offered in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage options. The smartphone will be coming a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting earphones and NFC support is also confirmed for making contactless payments using Mi Pay in China.

The upcoming device is also said to be coming with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture size along with a secondary 13MP Ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset will be coming with a 20MP selfie sensor and will be coming in Glacier Blue, Carbon Fiber Black, and Flame Red color variants. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.