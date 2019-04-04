Redmi Pro 2 with SD 855 SoC to feature a Selfie pop-up Camera

Few recent renders of the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 smartphone revealed a triple camera set up on the back making it the first device from the company to feature so. Now there is a fresh image leak on Weibo, that reveals that the handset will be featuring a pop-up selfie camera. As we know Redmi has split up with Xiaomi which is also its parenting brand and since then the company has released few mid-range and entry-level devices.

According to the fresh leaks, the company is all set to bring its flagship device and it is already confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. Lei Jun, who is the CEO of Xiaomi has also given a description of the device recently that revealed that the handset will be coming with a notch less or a hole less display and now the latest image also shows a pop-up camera for the device which is expected to be 16MP sensor.

A Few earlier leaks claim that Red Pro 2 comes with a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display and should be powered by a battery around 4000mAh along with the support for fast charging technology. Although it is not confirmed officially, it is expected to come with a bigger battery officially along with type-C charging port. Moreover, the handset will be coming with Android 9.0 Pie operating system along with MIUI on top.

There is no information about the launch of the handset but after all the leaks we might expect it to happen soon. As of now, there isn’t much information about the device but we are sure to get more leaks in the coming days. What do you think about this upcoming device? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and similar updates.