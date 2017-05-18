Refurbished units of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 to be called as Galaxy Note FE

Samsung is bringing back its Galaxy Note 7 into the market dubbing them as Galaxy Note FE and this newly refurbished device been in the news from past few days. Samsung or its officials have not mentioned the release date of this handset, but according to the reports, it will be sold in few selected markets for half the price of Note 7. It also not mentions if the device will be made available in different storage variants, but this news will bring some smile for the Note fans.

Initially, the leaks suggested that the new refurbished Note 7 will be called as Galaxy Note 7R where R will be indicating the refurbished unit. Well, but it is not the case now as the device will be called Galaxy Note FE, wherein FE could stand for Fan Edition. With this move, the South Korean Giant will be looking to get back its reputation after the series of blasts of their popular Note series device.



This Fan Edition of Note 7 can bring few other new features from the newly launched flagship model S8. We all know how good the previous Note devices are and Samsung might soon come up with Galaxy Note 8 after taking care of all the mistakes it has done with Note 7. We need to wait few more days to know where this device will be made available and it is expected to go on sale soon in its home country initially and later will be moving to other selected markets.

Are you also Note series fanboy? Well, then we need to wait for few days for the Galaxy FE to be made available in the market. With Samsung Galaxy S8 around its hard to expect the huge sale of the Galaxy Note FE but it is a move to get back its customers and their trust. Share your views below in the comment section and we will get back to you with further updates.

Source: ETNews

Via: PhoneRadar