How To Root And Install Custom Recovery On Your OnePlus 5 Smartphone

OnePlus launched their latest flagship device OnePlus 5. The phone is a beast in terms of performance with Snapdragon 835 and whopping 8GB of RAM. All this is packed in a beautiful unibody design with Slate Black and Midnight Black Colours. The phone runs on Oxygen Os 4.5.5 which provides stock Android experience with some added features.
As we already know, the OnePlus devices are quite popular among the developers all over the world. The folks over at XDA, have already found out a way to install custom recovery and root this device. So, if you wish to root your device you can follow the procedure given below.
Pre Requisites
- Make sure you charged your device up to 70-80% before following this procedure.
- Unlocking the bootloader of your OnePlus 5 will wipe away all the data, hence it is necessary to backup all the files before moving further.
- Download and install adb drivers from this link
- USB Debugging needs to be turned on which can be done by going to settings > about phone then tap on the build number for 7 times. This will enable the developer options in settings above about phone. In developer options turn on enable usb debugging.
- You need to even enable OEM unlock option from developer options.
Unlocking the Bootloader
For this you need to download and install OnePlus 5 drivers
- Download the driver from this link
Procedure
- Turn of your phone by holding the power button and select the power off option.
- Once it is completely turned off, switch it on by holding power and volume up button together, the phone will go into fast boot mode.
- Open start menu and search for command prompt, right click and run it as administrator.
- In command prompt window type the following command
“fastboot devices”
- After this, if drivers are properly installed it will show fast boot and device serial number, in case it doesn’t show try removing all the drivers and reinstall them.
- Now enter the following command to unlock bootloader
“fastboot oem unlock”
- You will be shown a warning message on your device with yes or no option. Using the volume buttons select yes and hit the power button.
- Your device will restart after erasing the files.
Flashing Custom Recovery
Download latest TWRP recovery from this link.
Procedure
- Again turn off your device and turn it on in fast boot mode by pressing power and volume up buttons together.
- Open command prompt and type the following command
“fastboot flash recovery”
- Hit enter and process will be started.
- You can now boot into recovery by running the following command
“fastboot boot”
Rooting the device
You can use either SuperSu or Magisk for root access
Download link for Magisk
Download link for SuperSu
Procedure
- Copy the downloaded file to internal storage of your device.
- Switch off the device and then turn in on by pressing power and volume down button together.
- Go to install and select the zip file which you have downloaded.
- Swipe to install the zip file.
- Select reboot system once the zip is install.
- You have successfully rooted your device.
Having said that, if you have any queries regarding the setup procedure, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below and also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.