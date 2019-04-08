Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Note 10 in Four Models

The South Korean Giant is planning to launch four different Galaxy Note 10 model, this year. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to come in 6.4-inch as well as 6.7-inch screen sizes. Both the variants will be 5G ready and will come with three and four cameras on the rear respectively. We have already seen Samsung launching Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus along with LTE support while there is a bigger Galaxy S10 5G which will come with 5G networks.

Considering the device to be flagship model, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 Chipset in the US, along with its home country Korea and China while other parts of the world will be getting 8nm Exynos 9820 SoC. Samsung has been launching a plethora of devices in the past few months and is planning to launch a few more in the new few weeks. We do not have much information about the Galaxy Note 10 devices yet but we should be getting more leaks and speculation in the coming days.

The Galaxy Note 9 which was launched last year come with a 4000mAh battery on the back to power the handset and we can expect a similar sized battery on the upcoming device also. Well, the Note 9 features a 1440 x 2960 resolution on it but we are not sure of the resolution that will be used on Note 10. For the US there is a Snapdragon 845 chipset to power this Note 9 and is available in 6GB and 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB and 512GB ROM variants and this time we can expect an 8GB and 10GB RAM variants with similar ROM options.

The Galaxy Note 10 will be coming out of the box with the latest Operating system, with One UI on top and should be coming with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Note 9 featured a dual 12MP + 12MP camera set up on the rear but we are not sure what Samsung is planning for this years flagship device in the Note series. Well, what are your views on this upcoming device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Note: Feature image used here is of Galaxy Note 9