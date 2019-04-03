Samsung Galaxy A20e Spotted on FCC with Latest One UI

Another Samsung’s A series device has been spotted on FCC which is called as Samsung Galaxy A20e and is expected to be unveiled on April 10. Samsung has launched many devices recently under its A-series which were aggressively priced in the affordable price range. The same device was recently spotted on WiFi and Bluetooth certification website and after getting certified by FCC we might see the device soon.

According to the listings, the Galaxy A20e will be coming with Bluetooth 5.0 and will be supporting 15W (9V/1.67A) fast charging technology. Furthermore, the Galaxy A20e will be running on the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with One UI on top. The device will be coming with a 3000mAh battery and recent case renders of the devices shows that the handset will look similar to the Galaxy A20.

The recently launched Galaxy A20 features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display along with infinity-V notch. . The device will be powered with an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The A20 comes with 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture size while on the front there is a 8MP camera sensor. The onboard storage on the handset is limited to 32GB which can be extended further up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

There is a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy A20 and also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear alogn with the support for Samsung Pay. Well, the Galaxy A20e seems to come with a similar specifications list and might also be a lite version of the Galaxy A20. We should wait a few more days to get all the details of this upcoming days when the South Korean Giant decides to unveil the handset. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.