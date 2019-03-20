News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Listed Online With Android 9 Pie and 4GB RAM

The South Korean Giant is all set to reveal its Galaxy A40 soon and now the device has been listed online by a European site, revealing most of the specs of the smartphone. The Galaxy A40 will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Orange color variants and has been listed for 249 Euros (approx $282) which is expected to go for sale starting 10th April in Europe. Nothing is known about global availability or pricing yet.

The online listing reveals that the device will be coming with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display that could be protected with a Gorilla Glass on top while it will be coming featuring Infinity-U Super AMOLED display along with 3D Glasstic back similar to its siblings Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Under the hood, there will be an Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Mali-G71 GPU.

Out of the box, it will be featuring the latest Android 9.0 Pie and ice Android Q will be on board very soon, we might expect it to get the latest update when it is available for it. From the image, we can see that the device has a power button on the right and above it are the volume rockers. It comes with the support for the USB Type-C charging port and has 300mAh battery to power the device.

On the camera front, there is a 25MP selfie camera for high-quality images and on the rear, we can 16MP sensor with LED flash accompanied by a secondary 5MP ultra-wide angle camera. The handset has a fingerprint sensor on the rear and will also support Samsung Pay and enhance the security levels of the device. Are you planning to get this upcoming device from Samsung? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

