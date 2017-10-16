Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) & A7 (2018) Midrange Smartphones Images Leak Online

South Korean Giant is getting geared for its next year’s midrange smartphones on the A series called as Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). Now we have Image leaks of these upcoming smartphones that are rumored to come next year. The image leaks come from the prolific leakster @onleaks which reveal the renders of these handsets from all angles.

Rumoured Specifications:

According to the rumored specifications. The Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) along with the Galaxy A3 (2018) will come with FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Infinity Displays. Well, the Galaxy A5 (2018) is expected to come with the 5.5-inch display while the Galaxy A7 (2018) will be coming with the 6-inch display. These devices will come with metal- and glass design along with dual front-facing cameras.

It is expected that the fingerprint sensor will be shifted to the back because of the infinity display and Samsung is expected to push Bixby on these upcoming devices. It is also rumored that these devices will carry IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and will feature Samsung Pay Alwal as Always On Display. The Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are likely to come with Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM along with 32GB of storage and might get microSD card slot to extend the memory.

These devices will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, out of the box and might also get further updates. Nothing much about is known about the cameras that these devices will be carrying but can expect more leaks to come in the days to come. Well, all these have to be taken with a pinch of salt until we hear officially from Samsung. What are your views about these handsets? Do you own and device from the Galaxy A series? Comment in the section below and we will be back with more news and updates.

