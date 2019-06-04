News

Samsung Galaxy A50 Could be Launched in the US soon with Samsung Pay

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A50 was announced earlier this year in the month of February, but nothing was mentioned about the availability of the smartphone in the US. Now, a change in the Samsung Pays application hints that the device could be made available soon in the States as the device was listed on the updates notes of the mobile payments app. Furthermore, it was listed as the A50 US in the notes which could be a Galaxy Phone.

Well, talking about the Galaxy A50 smartphone, it comes with a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display with an infinity-U notch giving a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 percent along with a 3D Glasstic design. Under the hood, there is an Octa-core Exynos 9610 chipset coupled with either 4GB RAM or 6GB of RAM. The device also has a triple camera setup on the back that houses a 25MP main camera along with a secondary 5MP sensor and a third 8MP camera. 

It also has a 25MP front-facing sensor and will be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with OneUI on top. There is a 4000mAh battery to power the smartphone that comes with the support for 15W fast charging technology using a type-C charging port. Well, apart from Samsung Galaxy A50, there are few other phones from the South Korean Giant that are getting ready for the launch in the US. 

The expected smartphones to reach the US are, Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A50 was also certified by FCC recently which also indicated the launch is nearing. We need to wait a few more days to know if the device is going to get the Samsung Pay support or not. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

