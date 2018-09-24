Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced with triple rear cameras & 6GB RAM

The South Korean Giant has officially announced the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone with the model number SM-A750F, which will be Samsungs new mid-range handset. The handset surfaced in a press shot earlier this week showcasing triple cameras and the handset will be announced in Malaysia on October 11th which while be starting at 5:00 PM (MYT). Nothing about the pricing is known yet which should be revealed soon.

Well, this device will be featuring 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture size along with a secondary 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens for wide-angle photos and there is also a 5MP camera which captures depth information. On the other side, there is a 24MP selfie camera with automatically lets more light in under low lighting conditions by combining four pixels into one pixel. It also has adjustable LED flash, Pro lighting mode, AR emoji, Selfie Focus, and a few more features to enhance the camera features.

The Galaxy A7 comes with a 6-inch 1080 x 2220 pixels FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. Under the hood, there is a 2.2GHz Octa-core processor coupled with 4 GB / 6GB of RAM. The onboard storage is 64GB / 128GB which can be further extended up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It will come out of the box with Android 8.0 Operating system and supports Dual SIM connectivity. Interestingly there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the device and come with a Dolby Atmos technology improve the sound quality.

To power the handset there is a 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging technology and has the connectivity options like 4G VoLTE along with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, VHT80, GPS, A-GPS and other sensors that are required for automation of the device. Are you planning to get this handset? Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.