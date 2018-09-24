Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro touted to come with four rear cameras

A few days back we have seen a teaser from Samsung promising 4X fun but nothing was mentioned about the feature or the upcoming device. Most of the experts expected it to be a four-camera setup, with two on the rear and two on the front or even three on the rear or one on the front. But according to a German source, All About Samsung are claiming that a new upcoming device dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro with four cameras on the rear along with a 24MP selfie sensor is on the cart.

There is also a concept render of the device showing the vertical setup but it might be completely different from the final product. Well, the device is said to be sporting a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolutions with a glass on top. There will be a Snapdragon 660 SoC to power the device and will come with an 8MP wide-angle camera with 120-degree field view, one 10 MP telephoto lens, a 5 MP telephoto lens and a 24 MP main camera. The selfie camera is said to be having a Sony IMX576 sensor

There is also a 3,750mAh battery which does not support fast charging technology. Well, nothing much is revealed about the device but we are very excited to see this device which can be another revolution in the smartphone segment. The rumors that have been circulating could be true as the 4x moniker showcased in the poster could be lossless 4x optical zoom which will be first in the market.

We need to take this news with a pinch of salt as nothing is confirmed yet by the company but looking at all the possibility we can expect a quadruple camera setup on the upcoming device and the South Korean Giant will be working vigorously on the same. Do you have any queries? Are you excited about the camera setup? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

