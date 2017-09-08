Samsung Galaxy C8 with 5.5″ FHD Display & Dual Rear Cameras Announced

From the past few months onwards, it has been leaking the information about budget friendly dual rear camera setup smartphone. It has now officially announced the dual rear camera smartphone in China named as Samsung Galaxy C8. Earlier, this smartphone was spotted on TENAA with a model number of SM-C7100. This phone is now listed on their official page with a full set of specifications, but it hasn’t revealed any pricing & availability of the device. It comes with a metal body design with a double enjoyment of vision and a gentle grip texture which gives amazing feeling when you hold a device.



It is the company’s second dual rear camera smartphone, and earlier this brand has introduced the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone with dual rear camera smartphone which is a high-end smartphone that has been priced at $930 (approx. Rs. 59568 in India). Talking about specifications, this mid-range smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup which contains a 13MP monochrome sensor and a 5MP RGB sensor along with LED flash. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor, which is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi.



This phone has used the Super AMOLED screen which gives vibrant & crisp images even in the brightest conditions. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 2.3GHz / 1.69GHz unknown octa-core processor coupled with a 3GB of RAM. It houses two variants such as 32GB option which further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Measured by 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 180 grams. Sensors on the smartphone include Accelerometer, Fingerprint reader, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, RGB Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.



It is a dual SIM smartphone carried by a 4G LTE network and is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver a talk time up to 90 hours and lasts 329 hours of standby time. This phone would be powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and will be available in Rose Gold, Gold and Black color variants. Connectivity options include Micro USB port, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Wi-Fi Direct support, Bluetooth v4.2 and more.