Samsung Galaxy C8 To Launch on September 7th with Dual Rear Cameras

From the past few months onwards, it has been leaking the information about budget friendly dual rear camera setup smartphone which is called as Samsung Galaxy C10. However, recent leaks are suggesting that another dual rear camera smartphone is developing which is named as Samsung Galaxy C8 and is planning to unveil on September 7th. Earlier, this smartphone was spotted on TENAA with a model number of SM-C7100 and rumors were suggested that it would be a Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 edition but it is not going to happen.



It is the company’s first affordable dual rear camera smartphone, and recently this brand has introduced the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone with dual rear camera smartphone which is a high-end smartphone that has been priced at $930 (approx. Rs. 59568 in India). Three days ago, the reliable leakstar had posted regarding the Samsung Galaxy C8 (SM-C7100) which offers a dual rear camera smartphone and comes to a budget level segment and few screen shots about the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy C8 (SM-C7100) shots from demo app pic.twitter.com/CQWgDk4msV — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 1, 2017



Talking about specifications, this mid-range smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup which contains a 13MP monochrome sensor and a 5MP RGB sensor along with LED flash. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie sensor, which is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It is measured by 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 178 grams.

It is a dual SIM smartphone carried by a 4G LTE network and is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 2.3GHz / 1.69GHz unknown octa-core processor coupled with a 3GB of RAM / 4GB of RAM. It houses two variants such as 32GB / 64GB storage options which further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. This phone would be powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and will be available in Gold and Black color variants. As of now, there is not revealed any details regarding pricing & availability of the device.