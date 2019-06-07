Samsung Galaxy Fold Could be Launched Next Month

The South Korean Giant launched its first foldable smartphone early this year in the month of February. Later it was released in the month of April and also became the first foldable device to be commercially available. The devices were sent to the reviews before the official launch but the devices encountered few issues that include the breaking of the displays and debris getting under the hinge of the device along with few other minor problems. This ensured the launch date of the devices is pushed further and till now we have not heard about it from the company.

Now there are few reports that suggest the launch of the device is nearing and Samsung might also announce the re-launch of the Fold device. According to the report, a high a spokesman from Samsung has mentioned that the company will be holding a press conference later this month to announce the launch date of the Galaxy Fold and is also said to be released to media advance. This suggests that the device could be reaching the customers by next month.

To remind you, the Galaxy Fold 7.3-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display while a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen. It is powered with a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU and has a 4380 mAh battery on with the support for fast charging technology. It will also be coming with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage and will be running on the latest Android 9 Pie OS based on One UI.

The Galaxy fold is equipped with six cameras on it with 10MP Dual Pixel camera placed on the notch while there is an 8MP depth-sensing camera also. While on the rear we can find a triple camera setup with 12MP Dual Pixel camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, and One 10MP camera is placed on the top. Well, are you planning to get this new device? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source