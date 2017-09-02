Samsung Galaxy J7+ Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 3,000mAh Battery Launched in Taiwan

Samsung is the South Korean giant has launched the flagship model named as Galaxy Note 8 in the New York. Also, the company is working on a new Galaxy smartphone in the C-series named as Samsung Galaxy C8 which is rumor right now. However, this brand has been in the rumored about Samsung Galaxy J7 2017, but this smartphone has introduced in Taiwan with a different name called as Samsung Galaxy J7+ which is priced at THB 12,900 (approx $390 / Rs. 24,800). This phone is available in Black, Gold, and Pink color options.



Talking about specifications, it rocks a 5.5-inch FHD display which has used the SuperAMOLED screen and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It would come packed with a Bixby support which has placed a dedicated Bixby button at the left side. Also, it supports Always-on-display. Under the hood, it is supercharged with a 2.39GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor coupled with a Mali-T830 MP2 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J7+ phone houses a 32GB of internal memory which also further expandable via microSD card support up to 256GB. It is kept powered by a non-removable 3,000mAh capacity battery with Adaptive charging technology which would give more than a day of normal usage. It supports a dual SIM Phone carried by 4G LTE network. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS navigation support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5m audio port, and more.

The main highlight of the smartphone which offers dual rear camera setup and contains 13MP monochrome sensor plus 5MP RGB sensor. The rear camera offers a Live focus feature that offers to control the amount of blur which you can require. On the front, there is a 16MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash which helps to capture excellent selfies that you can share with your friends. This phone has a fingerprint sensor which is embedded with a physical home button for unlocking a smartphone.

The Galaxy J7+ smartphone is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications. The Galaxy J7+ started registrations already which would be available for pre-orders until September 17th. The sales begin on September 22nd. Pre-orders via www.S-eStore.com website which you can get a free Samsung U Flex headphones which are a worth of THB 2,490 (approx $75 / Rs. 4,800).