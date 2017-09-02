News

Samsung Galaxy J7+ Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 3,000mAh Battery Launched in Taiwan

Posted on

Samsung is the South Korean giant has launched the flagship model named as Galaxy Note 8 in the New York. Also, the company is working on a new Galaxy smartphone in the C-series named as Samsung Galaxy C8 which is rumor right now. However, this brand has been in the rumored about Samsung Galaxy J7 2017, but this smartphone has introduced in Taiwan with a different name called as Samsung Galaxy J7+ which is priced at THB 12,900 (approx $390 / Rs. 24,800). This phone is available in Black, Gold, and Pink color options.

Talking about specifications, it rocks a 5.5-inch FHD display which has used the SuperAMOLED screen and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi. It would come packed with a Bixby support which has placed a dedicated Bixby button at the left side. Also, it supports Always-on-display. Under the hood, it is supercharged with a 2.39GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor coupled with a Mali-T830 MP2 graphics and 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J7+ phone houses a 32GB of internal memory which also further expandable via microSD card support up to 256GB. It is kept powered by a non-removable 3,000mAh capacity battery with Adaptive charging technology which would give more than a day of normal usage. It supports a dual SIM Phone carried by 4G LTE network. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS navigation support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5m audio port, and more.

The main highlight of the smartphone which offers dual rear camera setup and contains 13MP monochrome sensor plus 5MP RGB sensor. The rear camera offers a Live focus feature that offers to control the amount of blur which you can require. On the front, there is a 16MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash which helps to capture excellent selfies that you can share with your friends. This phone has a fingerprint sensor which is embedded with a physical home button for unlocking a smartphone.

The Galaxy J7+ smartphone is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications. The Galaxy J7+ started registrations already which would be available for pre-orders until September 17th. The sales begin on September 22nd. Pre-orders via www.S-eStore.com website which you can get a free Samsung U Flex headphones which are a worth of THB 2,490 (approx $75 / Rs. 4,800).

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

4.4K
News

Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan
4.3K
News

Best Android 4G Phones Below Rs. 5,000
4.1K
News

Vivo Y69 Smartphone with 16MP Front-Facing Camera & 3GB of RAM Launched For Rs. 14,990
4.1K
News

LG V30 Smartphone with 6″ OLED FullVision Display & Dual Cameras Launched
3.6K
News

Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 8 Phablet with 6.3″ Quad HD+ Infinity Display & Dual Rear Cameras
3.6K
News

Gionee X1 Smartphone with Android 7.0 & 8MP Camera Launched For Rs. 8,999
3.3K
News

LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus Tablet Launched with 8″ FHD Display & 6,300mAh Battery For $240

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top