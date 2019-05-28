Samsung Galaxy M40 to Launch on 11th June with Punch-hole Display

We all know that the South Korean Giant is rumored to launch the successor of the Galaxy M30 smartphone which will be called Galaxy M40. According to the latest rumor, Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy M40 on 11th of June although there is no official word on the same from the company. The famous YouTube Technical Guruji has showcased a device with an infinity-O display with the cut out for the camera placed on the top left corner.

According to the leaks, the device will flaunt a SUPER AMOLED panel and will come with a similar design like the Galaxy A60 device that was launched in China recently. Furthermore, the device will be the first from the M series to run on the latest Android 9 operating system which will be based on the companies own One UI on top. Under the hood, there is an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU.

We can see a rear-facing fingerprint sensor along with power buttons and volume rockers placed on the right edge of the device. The device is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with one main camera and an ultra-wide angle sensor and a third depth sensor. The handset might be coming with a big 5000mAh battery along with the support for a 15W fast charging technology which we should be knowing at the time of launch.

The connectivity option on the device includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port and should also be coming with a 3.5mm audio jack. The device will be available exclusively via Amazon India for Indian customers and nothing is known about the global rollout as of now. The exact pricing and specification of the same should know when the handset goes official soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Via