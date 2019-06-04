News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G Editions Spotted on Geekbench with SD855, Exynos 9825 & 12GB RAM

Posted on

Following the tradition, Samsung will be launching its Galaxy Note 10 later this year in the month of August. There are few reports of a smaller Galaxy Note 10 which could be called as Note 10e like we have seen the S10e model. This Note 10e could be available in 4G only as well as 5G models which are rumored to come with the model numbers SM-N970 and Sm-N971. The bigger Galaxy Note 10 model is expected to come with SM-N975 and SM-N976 and now two listings of SM-N976 model has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Two models are SM-N976V while the other is SM-N976. The former represents Verizon model which will be coming with Snapdragon 855 SoC while the chipset is mentioned with its  “msmnile” codename in the listing. The device will be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie OS with the companies own UI on top and will also have 12GB of RAM memory. The handset has scored 3,529 in the single-core test while the multi-core test score is 10,840.

The other model number, SM-N976B is going to coming from Boost Mobile in the US which is also going to be the Galaxy Note 10 5G model. This model will be powered with Exynos 9825 SoC with 8GB of RAM and will also come out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system. The device has scored 3,557 on the single core while the multi-core score is 9654. The scores of both the models are identical and we should be getting more details in the coming days.

The Galaxy Note 10e is expected to be coming with 3,400mAh battery whole the bigger Galaxy Note 10 should be packing 4000mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology. Few other rumors suggest that the device will not be equipped with a 3,5mm audio jack. Well, we will be getting more details on the same in the coming days and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Via

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.





Most Popular

3.0K
News

Meizu 16Xs Launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM & Triple Rear Cameras
3.0K
News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased with Notch-less Full-Screen Display
2.9K
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to Launch on 11th June with Punch-hole Display
2.8K
News

Moto Z4 Launched with 6.4” OLED Display & 48MP Camera
2.8K
News

Red OnePlus 7 Unveiled with 8GB RAM & 256GB Storage
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Launched in China with Snapdragon 439 Chipset & 4000mAh Battery
2.8K
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S goes for open sale
To Top