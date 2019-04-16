Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Could be the top-end Variant of the Series

Who does not like the Note Series from Samsung? Well, almost everyone does because of its stylish look and S-Pen features. From a couple of years, Galaxy Note Series has not seen as much success compared to the earlier Note series due to high competition in the market. Recently we have seen Samsung launching its flagship S10 line of device that includes Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Now the South Korean Giant is getting ready to launch its Note 10 series and it could be announced in August later this year. The device has been in the leaks from few weeks and should be available in four variants and according to the earlier leaks, it will be coming with model numbers SM-N970, SM-N975, SM-N971, and SM-N976. Two out of the four models are believed to be 5G models that support 5G connectivity.

The other two models should be the regular S10 and the bigger variant could be the called as Galaxy S10 Pro. As of now, there isn’t any official confirmation about the device but we can expect more leaks to be coming in the next few weeks. According to leaks, the Galaxy S10 is said to be coming with a 6.28-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and the Pro model will be sporting a 6.75-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen.

Defiantly the devices will be coming out of the box with the latest Android Operating system and it could be Android Q if it is released by then. Furthermore, the Pro model could be equipped with a better camera and it is said that the device might feature quad camera while the regular model will be limited with three cameras. Both the models will be featuring the S-Pen and will come with big batteries with fast charging support.

The Note 10 series will be powered with Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processors which will change according to the region you are in. It is the same case with the 5G models which will be included with an extra 5G modem inside the phone to support the latest network. Are you planning to get any of these handsets? Let us know by commenting in the section given below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

