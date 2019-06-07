Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Renders Reveal Infinity-O Display along with Quad-Rear Cameras

Not long back we have seen renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 which is supposed to be announced soon. According to the latest renders, the South Korean Giant is planning to bring Galaxy Note 10 Pro alongside the Galaxy Note 10. Every year, we see only the regular Galaxy Note device getting released in different storage options but this time it could be changed.

According to a famous tipster, the CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Note Pro have surfaced and this device comes with the similar selfie camera in the middle of the display with the Infinity-O style. Furthermore, the leaks reveal a similar design on the front as well as on the back along with a curved glass edge display with minimum bezels. The design of the device is also similar to the regular Galaxy Note 10 which was leaked a few hours back.

There is a single selfie camera housed in the Infinity-O display but we have seen that the Galaxy S10+ launched earlier this year came with a dual selfie camera setup. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Pro is said to be sporting a 6.75-inch AMOLED display and on the rear, we can see a quad camera setup. The Galaxy Note 10 will be equipped with triple rear cameras that are vertically aligned. It also suggests that the sensors users for rear could be 12MP + 12MP along with a 16MP third sensor and a ToF sensor also.

It is obvious that the handset will be coming with a in-display fingerprint sensor since we didn’t find a physical sensor on the rear or the front and even the 3.5mm headphone jack cannot be found. It should be coming with Snapdragon 855 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC and might come with 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charing support. Well, we need to take these with a pinch of salt as nothing is officially confirmed yet. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates and comment in the section below for more queries.

