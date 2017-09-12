Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Phablet with Quad HD+ Infinity Display Launched For Rs. 67,900

South Korean giant Samsung has finally unveiled their flagship smartphone after several South Korean giant Samsung has finally unveiled their flagship smartphone called as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which was introduced at the unpacked event held in Newyork on August 23rd and priced at $930 which slightly higher price than its predecessor. Now, this phone has launched in India at a price tag of 67,900. It will be available for starting pre-orders of this smartphone begin from today onwards which would start sales from September 21st onwards. This phone would be available in both online (Amazon India and Samsung Online shopping website) as well as offline stores in India.



Talking about specs, it sports a 6.3-inch QuadHD+ display which has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixel, which has used a Super AMOLED screen and comes packed with an infinity screen which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which we have seen on Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus phones. Moreover, it would come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and rock an IP68 certification for water & dust proof technology. The dual SIM powered phone is equipped with an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Under the hood, this phone comes in two models one is powered by a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor along with Adreno 540 graphics, which is available in the U.S and Korean markets, while the other markets on Galaxy Note 8 phablet are packed with an Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset. Both variants packed with a 64GB or 128GB or 256GB of internal storage options coupled with a 6GB of RAM, which can also be further expandable via microSD card slot.



For photography, it is the first device to offer a dual camera setup from the company which sports a dual 12MP rear camera with dual OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual tone LED flash, 2X optical zoom, and up to 10X digital zoom & 8MP front snapper. It is comes packed with a 3,300mAh capacity battery which lasts a battery juice more than a day normal usage. Moreover, it supports a fast charging support through cable or without cable and also provides a Samsung Pay via NFC and MST technologies.

The Galaxy Note 8 phone has a fingerprint sensor which is embedded with a physical home button for unlocking a smartphone and other security usages as well. Also, it packed with an Iris scanner as we seen on the Galaxy Note 7. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, ANT+, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. You can also get the desktop feeling by connectivity monitor, keyboard and mouse, thanks to Samsung Dex station. This phablet will be available in more attractive colors such as Orchid Grey, Midnight Black, Maple Gold, and Deep Sea Blue.