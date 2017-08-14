News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored to Launch on August 24th in the U.S.

Posted on

Several reports have been surfacing online regarding upcoming phablet series device from Samsung which is called as Galaxy Note 8. Already, we have known as it would be launching on August 23rd and will hit the markets from September 15 onwards which will start the pre-orders go live from September 1st onwards. Now, we have a new report which would begin pre-orders as expected than earlier and would be available from 24 August which would be happening just a day after completing the press event.

According to Reddit user recommend that this news has been reported an employee of best mobile and then approved via Verizon carrier and Samsung channels. It is good news for the Samsung fans; it would be launched early than we expected. However, there no official information regarding this upcoming Note series phablet when will be launched and availability. The Note 8 unlocked phablet is expected to be priced at around $1000.

Talk about rumored specs of the device leaked online suggests that it would sport a 6.3-inch QHD display which has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixel. It would sport an infinity screen which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which we have seen on Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus phones. Moreover, it would come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and rock an IP68 certification for water & dust proof technology. It would run on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Under the hood, this phone would come in two models one is powered by a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor along with Adreno 540 graphics and other one is packed with an Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset. Both variants packed with a 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, which can also be further expandable via microSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phablet that sports a dual 12MP rear camera & 8MP front snapper. It would have a 3,300mAh capacity battery.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.3K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
3.3K
Vivo

Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 smartphone surfaces Online with On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.1K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
2.9K
News

LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990
2.2K
News

Umidigi S2 Pro With 5.99″ FHD+ Display and Dual Sony Camera Announced, Coming This October
2.1K
News

Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone Teasing on Social Media To Coming Soon
2.0K
News

Meizu M6 Note To Launch on August 23rd in China with Helio P25 SoC & 4GB RAM

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top