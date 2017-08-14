Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored to Launch on August 24th in the U.S.

Several reports have been surfacing online regarding upcoming phablet series device from Samsung which is called as Galaxy Note 8. Already, we have known as it would be launching on August 23rd and will hit the markets from September 15 onwards which will start the pre-orders go live from September 1st onwards. Now, we have a new report which would begin pre-orders as expected than earlier and would be available from 24 August which would be happening just a day after completing the press event.



According to Reddit user recommend that this news has been reported an employee of best mobile and then approved via Verizon carrier and Samsung channels. It is good news for the Samsung fans; it would be launched early than we expected. However, there no official information regarding this upcoming Note series phablet when will be launched and availability. The Note 8 unlocked phablet is expected to be priced at around $1000.

Talk about rumored specs of the device leaked online suggests that it would sport a 6.3-inch QHD display which has a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixel. It would sport an infinity screen which has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 which we have seen on Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus phones. Moreover, it would come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and rock an IP68 certification for water & dust proof technology. It would run on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.



Under the hood, this phone would come in two models one is powered by a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor along with Adreno 540 graphics and other one is packed with an Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset. Both variants packed with a 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, which can also be further expandable via microSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phablet that sports a dual 12MP rear camera & 8MP front snapper. It would have a 3,300mAh capacity battery.