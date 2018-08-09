Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Launched with dual rear cameras and 6GB RAM for $950

The all awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has now become official and the handset has been launched at a starting price of $950. The device comes with a 6.4-inch screen and will be coming with Bluetooth S Pen with 4,096 pressure levels. There will be a 4000mAh battery on the back which will come with fast charging technology and will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 512GB storage options. Under the hood, there will be a Snapdragon 845 SoC for the international market while India will have to settle with Exynos 9810 chipset.

The Galaxy Note 9 features a 12MP rear camera with variable aperture technology which be using a f/1.5 aperture shots take in nights and f/2.4 for daytime shots. There is also secondary 12MP Telephoto lens for live focus. The device is IP68 rated and also comes with Bixby assistant. On the front, we can find a 8MP selfie camera and moreover, the device has Iris scanner and also fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels.

Earlier: As the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is nearing, we are observing more and more leaks coming revealing the handset. The latest news is a retail box surfacing online with the specifications and pricing of the Note 9. Coming to the device, it is going to be available in Mystic Black, Artisan Copper, and Engineered Blue color variants and is rumoured to be priced at 69,990 rubles (approx $1104) for the 128GB version while the 512GB variant is said to be priced at 89,990 rubles (approx $1420) in Russia.

The Galaxy Note 9 is going to come with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen with Infinity display. It will be powered but the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The device will be having 12MP primary rear-facing camera accompanied with a 12MP secondary camera with LED flash. There is an 8MP autofocus selfie sensor on the front with a wide-angle lens. The Note 9 will be featuring a 4000mAh battery with fast charging technology and will also come with fingerprint sensor along with Iris Scanner to enhance the security levels.

Earlier: With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 nearing, we get to see more leaks about this upcoming flagship device. There is a new leak about this phablet from Indonesia which reveals the pricing of the handset that is listed for pre-order. According to the listing, the Note 9 will be costing IDR13,5 million (approx $940) for the 128Gb storage variant while the 512Gb storage option is priced at IDR17,5 million (approx $1215).

Earlier: We know the South Korean Giant has scheduled an event on 9th of August in New York and it is expected that Galaxy Note 9 will be showcased at the event along with Galaxy Watch. Today we have few leaks that show that the successor of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come in Blue, Black and Brown color variants. Allegedly the official names of these options will be Coral Blue, Midnight Black, and Teddy Brown. It is also rumored to feature in Lilac Purple color variant also.

The leaked image shows that each of the color options will come with a different set of Samsung accessory and the customer might also get an option to choose from the list of free items. The items that can be seen are a Samsung Gear F3 Frontier, a Samsung DeX Dock, or the Gear Icon X (2018) earbuds. In the Samsung unpack invitation we could see the Blue color model with a yellow S pen confirming the Coral Blue variant as of now.

Another leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be costing more than € 1,000 in Europe. The same report also claims that the device will also be available in 512GB internal storage option which will make it first in the smartphone industry. The handset is said to be priced € 1,050 for the base 64GB variant while the 512GB variant could be priced at € 1,250. The 128GB model might be available in Blue, Black and Purple color option while the 512GB variant will be available in Black or Blue options in Europe.

It is not sure if the Brown color variant will make it to Europe or not for which we need to wait a few more days. All the specs and pricing will be confirmed on 9th of August at the galaxy Unpacked event and we might expect many other products to be unveiled in the same event. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below if have any queries on the same.

Earlier: We all very well know the launch day of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and with all the leaks and rumors around, we know almost all the details of this flagship device from the South Korean Giant. New image leaks of this smartphone showcase a Golden color Stylus Pen and it also seems to have a button with a clicker on the bottom. This S-Pen is expected to come with Bluetooth support and might also be able to control music on the device.

We can also see the image of the smartphone which will have a USB Type-C port, a slot for the S-Pen, 3.5mm audio jack and also speaker vents can be seen. There is also the dual rear camera setup along with the fingerprint sensor on the rear with Samsung branding. The device is expected to come in Black, Blue, Grey colour variants and pack a 4000mAh battery that supports wireless fast charging technology.

A couple of days earlier we got the news about the South Korean giant delaying the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 due to few design changes and now, according to few reports Samsung is working on revamping the camera of the smartphone and this flagship will be unveiled on 9th of August. Earlier the handset was expected to be unveiled by mid-July and now it will come with an upgraded Qualcomm chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be having an upgraded camera also and expected to see much more news about the same in the coming days. The upgraded chipset is expected to be Snapdragon 845 for few markets and others might come with Exynos as we have seen with earlier Samsung devices. Samsung has already seen a good amount of sales with its flagship Galaxy S9.

The Samsung “Unpacked” event, will be held in New York, which is two weeks earlier than last year. The South Korean Giant is also said to be working on a smart speaker which will be coupled with its digital assistant Bixby. Well, it will be interesting to see the new features along with this upcoming device and the Note series has always had popularity among its customers except for the series of blasts we witnessed with the Galaxy Note 7.

According to a data from IDC, Samsung had seen 23 percent of the smartphone market in the first quarter while Apple has 16 percent, clearly showing its higher sales. How excited are you to see the Galaxy Note 9? Are you planning to get this new upcoming flagship device from Samsung? Do comment in the section below if you have any queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more. We will be back with more updates and news about the same in the coming days.

