Samsung Galaxy Note 9 On Sprint Receiving April Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Sprint has started receiving Android Security patch for the month for April. Last week, the same update was pushed to the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus along with Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. This latest update to Galaxy Note 9 addresses five critical and many high-risk vulnerabilities in the operating system out of which 15 of them are on the South Korean Giant’s own firmware.

Since the update is rolled out on stages it might take some time before the update reaches your device. If you can’t for it, then you can check if it is available for your device by heading to the settings of the handset and head to the Software update section. Not if you find the update, you need to download it and install. Make sure the battery on the handset is enough and do back up all the important data just to be on the safe side.

Talking about the specs of the Galaxy Note 9, it comes 6.4-inch display with Corning Glass 5 protection on top. It also comes with the S-Pen which is also a famous feature in the Galaxy Note series. It came out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box but got an update to Android 9 Pie later. It comes in 6GB as well as 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB and 512GB of onboard storage which can be extended further with microSD card slot.

To power this big device there is a 4000mAh battery with the support for 15W fast charging feature. There is a 12MP main camera sensor on this smartphone along with a 12MP secondary sensor on the rear with LED flash. For selfies, Samsung has pushed in an 8MP sensor on the front. Do you own a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? If yes, did you receive the latest update? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.