Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Renders Leaks in Pure White Variant

The South Korean Giant is known to release a new Note series device every year and it also built a good reputation over the years. Well, not to skip the Galaxy Note 7 which had few issues with its batteries that made the device blast, apart from that, there aren’t many flaws. So as per the tradition Samsung released its Galaxy Note 9 flagship model this year along with the S-Pen and was available in Metallic Copper, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue color variants. Now there is news about the handset coming in Pure White color variant as there is a leaked image render of the device showcasing its back in White color along with the S-Pen.

Announced in August this year, The Galaxy Note 9 which is the successor of the Note 8 came with a 6.4-inch 1440 x 2960 pixels Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top and also has an always-on display. On the back, we can find a 12MP main camera sensor along with a 12MP secondary camera coupled with a LED flash and also a fingerprint sensor beneath the camera. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for high-quality video calling.

Beneath the hood, we can find the Snapdragon 845 processor that is used in all the flagships of 2018 and the smartphone was also available in Exynos 9810 which is also called as Exynos version which is also launched every year for different markets. There was 6GB as well as 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB and 256GB of storage options which can be extended further up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the back, there is a 4000mAh battery to power the phablet and come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Well, if you have been waiting for this new color option of Samsung Galaxy, then it should be a good new. Although there is no official word from the company yet. Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below for more updates.

Source