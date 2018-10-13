Samsung Galaxy Note9 in Midnight Black now Available in the US

Initially, the Galaxy Note9 from Samsung was available in Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple options for the users, later Cloud Silver color was introduced along with a Gray S Pen that was exclusive to Best Buy in the US. Now the Midnight Black variant of the Galaxy Note9 is available in the country via Samsungs official website, Best Buy and also carrier stores. The 512GB storage option in this color will not be available till 26th of October, so the users have to wait a few more days to lay their hands on the higher storage variant.

Moreover, if you have the plan to get the Note9 via Best Buy on Verizon, Sprint or even AT&T, you can get a free 32-inch Samsung TV additionally that is priced at $180. You also have the option of getting up to $600 back with an eligible trade-in from Best Buy of Samsung.com accordingly. We need to see when this new color variant will be available across the globe and how much it could be priced.

Well, if you want to know something more about the device, we would like to brief through it as the Galaxy Note9 would come with a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1440 x 2960 pixels and comes either in 6GB or 8GB memory options. We can find two 12MP cameras on the rear while on the front we can find an 8MP selfie camera. Apart from these, there is a fingerprint scanner along with Iris scanner along with many other sensors required for the automation of the device.

To power this big device there is a 4000 mAh battery and as mentioned earlier, it will now be available in Copper, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black color variants. Do you own a Galaxy Note9? Are you planning to get one? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more updates.