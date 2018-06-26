Samsung Galaxy S10 could be Launched in 3 different models and triple cameras

Well, now that there are leaks of the Galaxy Note 9, which will be the next flagship of the South Korean Giant there is already news about the Samsung Galaxy S10 which is going to be the next year’s flagship device. Since 2019 will be the 10th anniversary of when the first Galaxy S flagship device came into existence, it will be a no-brainer to expect Samsung to surprise everyone by delivering some exciting features on its flagship device.

We might not see many upgrades on the Note 9 from Note 8 but definitely expect major upgrades on the Galaxy S10. Moreover, according to few Korean sources, Samsung is likely to remove the iris authentication feature on the Galaxy S10 line of devices and include fingerprint on display. The device might also come with a 3D front facing camera which will let its users make Face ID like authentication and also AR Emoji.

The latest reports also suggest a third variant of the Samsung Galaxy 10 which could be featuring a third rear camera. According to few reports. Samsung will ship with three Galaxy S10 models, codenamed Beyond 0, which will come with a 5.8-inch display screen which will be flat and the other two being Beyond 1 and Beyond 3 with a 5.8-inch screen with a curved display similar to Galaxy S9 and 6.2-inch screen on the latter.

It is also expected that Beyond 3 will be coming with three back cameras and many other new features. The device can be unveiled somewhere in the early part of the first quarter and then will be made official after few days after the announcement. We might soon see few leaks and rumors coming out in a couple of months and it will be exciting to see what will Samsung offer for its 10th anniversary. Are you excited to see the Galaxy S10? Will you get one among the three? Comment in the section below and don’t forget to stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.