Samsung Galaxy S10 & Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red Colour Variant now Goes Official

A few weeks back we have seen the press renders of all new Cardinal Red color variant of Samsung Galaxy S10 which were leaked online and now this new color option is going official in Switzerland via its official website. The Galaxy S10 along with its sibling Galaxy S10+ will be available in this new color options. These handsets will still be available in the other color options like Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Canary Yellow color options also.

Well, to remind you the Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1440 x 2040 pixel resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen on the device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 while the back of the device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it comes powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and with Samsung’s new Exynos 9 series-based Exynos 9820 8nm chipset coupled with Mali G76 MP12 GPU / Adreno 640 GPU.

The handset is IP68 rated for dust and waterproof up to 1.5m for 30 min there is a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, which has OIS support, a 12MP wide angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.5 that supports dual aperture and dual pixel OIS and lastly a 16MP ultra-wide 123-degree camera which has an aperture of f/2.2. It comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system based on One UI with the support for Samsung Pay, and also has AI based features.

As of now the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20+ are available in the new color option. The bezels on the top and bottom remain in black while the back and along with the metal frame and hardware buttons have red paint. This new color variant will be available in Europe from the 10th of June and should be priced the same.