Samsung Galaxy S10 & S10+ to come in new Bright Cardinal Red Colour option

The South Korean Giant is introducing a new color variant of its flagship models Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. According to a famous leakster Roland Quandt, both the devices are going to be made available in a new Red color option which will be called Cardinal Red. As of now, there is no information on when this new variant is going to be made official but we can expect it to happen soon.

Talking about the Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 1440 x 2040 pixel resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen on the device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 while the back of the device is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset is IP68 rated for dust and waterproof up to 1.5m for 30 min. The handset comes out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system based on One UI and expected to get further updates when available.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon. More pics (scroll to bottom):

S10: https://t.co/1MeZIoFaME

S10+: https://t.co/Ap8KHuA1K9 pic.twitter.com/mMc46qi5pT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 21, 2019

Under the hood, it comes powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and with Samsung’s new Exynos 9 series-based Exynos 9820 8nm chipset coupled with Mali G76 MP12 GPU / Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB or 512GB of onboard storage. There is a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, which has OIS support, a 12MP wide angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.5 that supports dual aperture and dual pixel OIS and lastly a 16MP ultra-wide 123-degree camera which has an aperture of f/2.2.

The S10+ also has dual selfie cameras with 10MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP sensor for live focus and these cameras on both the devices come with many features such as AR Emoji, Stickers, etc. Are you planning to get this new color option of Samsungs flagship device? As of now, there is no official information when Samsung is planning to reveal this new color variant but it is expected to happen soon. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below if you have more question on the same.