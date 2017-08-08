Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched

After several leaks & rumors about next active version of flagship from the Samsung, it has finally launched the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone in the US. It is the rugged version of regular Galaxy S8 smartphone which was launched about 4 months ago. The Active version of Samsung Galaxy S devices have been made for rugged design & durable. So, the S8 Active comes with an IP68 certification which provides waterproof and dust-proof to the device like Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus phones.



Additionally, the S8 Active shipped with an MIL-STD-810G standard which protects your device from a subset of 21 environmental conditions which would contain temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. It comes with a metal frame design its sides while its back design will be a polycarbonate shell which will be about 1.5 times thicker than its original model that is of Galaxy S8. It doesn’t offer a dual curved edge screen, but we have seen on the Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus phones.



Talking about the specifications, The rugged device is more of identical to Galaxy S8 which sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display which is a 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for minor drops, smudges, and scratches. It is supercharged with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.35GHz processor coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Also, you will get an option to increase the memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



The S8 Active is equipped with an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and rocks a 12MP rear camera & 8MP front camera. It is fueled by a non-removable 4,000mAh capacity battery which is the similar battery on Galaxy S7 Active. Like Galaxy S8, this phone will also feature a wireless charging and a dedicated slot for Virtual Assistant which is Bixby. Most importantly, the active key is substituted by Bixby button.



It will be available in Meteor Grey and Titanium Gold color variants. The S8 Active rugged phone priced at $850 in the U.S. which would start pre-ordering the device from August 8th and sales would begin from August 11th. Also, you can buy the device in monthly payments which include $28.34 per month up to 30 months. Recently, the South Korena giant has launched the refurbished Galaxy Note FE phone and is now readying for a new launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which will be going to unveil on August 23rd.