Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Smartphone Leaked with Full Specifications

Recently, the South Korena giant has launched the refurbished Galaxy Note FE phone and is now readying for a new launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 which will be going to unveil on August 23rd. However, from the past one week, we have seen the leaks & rumors regarding the next active version of a flagship Samsung Galaxy S smartphone which will be called as Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and is now leaked full set of specifications and along with images.



These pictures will be seeming to be a flat screen with a thin bezel around the edge of the device while its original model has an edge-to-edge display. The S8 Active model will feature a metal frame design its sides while its back design will be a polycarbonate shell which will be about 1.5 times thicker than its original model that is of Galaxy S8. Also, the images will suggest that the microSD card & SIM card slot are different sides while its previews models have extended to fit in one slot.



The Active version of Samsung Galaxy S smartphones have especially been made for rugged design & durable; now the S8 Active will come with an IP68 + MIL-STD-810G certification which dust-proof and water resistant. Talking about the specifications, The S8 Active is more of identical to Galaxy S8 which will sport a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display which is a 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution and is expected to have the same aspect ratio of Galaxy S8.

Moreover, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for minor drops, smudges, and scratches. This phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor coupled with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Also, you will get an option to increase the memory up to 256GB via microSD card slot. It will be equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and it sports a 12MP rear camera & 8MP front camera.



The S8 Active is fueled by a 4,000mAh capacity battery which is the similar battery on Galaxy S7 Active. Like Galaxy S8, this phone will also feature a wireless charging and a dedicated slot for Virtual Assistant which is Bixby. Most importantly, the active key will be substituted by Bixby button. This phone will be available in Meteor Grey and Titanium Gold color variants. Earlier Active models have appeared on AT&T exclusive, so this variant will also be expected to come to AT&T in the U.S.

